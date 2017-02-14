Albany Utilities extends hours for customers applying for $50 cr - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Utilities extends hours for customers applying for $50 credit

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Utilities will be extending its hours on Thursday and Friday for customers to apply for the $50 storm assistance credit.

On Thursday February 16 and Friday February 17, Albany Utilities will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The application is available at the City of Albany website for customers to print and fill out, or they can get the application at Albany Utilities and fill it out there.

Anyone applying for the credit must provide proper identification and must be the account holder.

Customers cannot apply by phone. Customers who are bedridden and/or physically unable to visit the office are asked to call (229) 883-8330.

The assistance applications will only be available through February 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Albany Utilities is located at 207 Pine Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Wanted convicted felon arrested after Bainbridge car wreck

    Wanted convicted felon arrested after Bainbridge car wreck

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:29:50 GMT
    (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)(Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)
    A wreck in Bainbridge lead to the arrest of a convicted felon Thursday morning. Bainbridge Public Safety said Derrick Derrell Carter, 25, was traveling down Hubert Dollar Drive and clipped several signs. The car came to a rest at the intersection of Cox Ave at the Bill Reynolds Sports Park. When officers arrived, they searched the car and found ammunition for a .22 caliber handgun as well as a bag of spice. They also found a loaded .22 caliber handgun nearby that officers said Car...More >>
    A wreck in Bainbridge lead to the arrest of a convicted felon Thursday morning. Bainbridge Public Safety said Derrick Derrell Carter, 25, was traveling down Hubert Dollar Drive and clipped several signs. The car came to a rest at the intersection of Cox Ave at the Bill Reynolds Sports Park. When officers arrived, they searched the car and found ammunition for a .22 caliber handgun as well as a bag of spice. They also found a loaded .22 caliber handgun nearby that officers said Car...More >>

  • Lee Co. first responders get new rescue truck

    Lee Co. first responders get new rescue truck

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:05:40 GMT
    The Lee County Public Safety Department has a new rescue truck. (Source: WALB)The Lee County Public Safety Department has a new rescue truck. (Source: WALB)

    You will soon see a new rescue truck driving around in Lee County.  Officials with the Lee County Public Safety Department said the truck is bigger and better than any of the others.

    More >>

    You will soon see a new rescue truck driving around in Lee County.  Officials with the Lee County Public Safety Department said the truck is bigger and better than any of the others.

    More >>

  • Summertime lightning safety

    Summertime lightning safety

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:30:14 GMT
    From the NWS, "Kennedy Space Center has documented lightning traveling almost 90 miles outward in the thunderstorm anvil." (Source: Raycom Media)From the NWS, "Kennedy Space Center has documented lightning traveling almost 90 miles outward in the thunderstorm anvil." (Source: Raycom Media)

    The school year is coming to an end, meaning you might be spending more time outside this summer. 

    More >>

    The school year is coming to an end, meaning you might be spending more time outside this summer. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly