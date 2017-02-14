Albany Utilities extends hours for customers applying for $50 cr - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Utilities extends hours for customers applying for $50 credit

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Utilities will be extending its hours on Thursday and Friday for customers to apply for the $50 storm assistance credit.

On Thursday February 16 and Friday February 17, Albany Utilities will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The application is available at the City of Albany website for customers to print and fill out, or they can get the application at Albany Utilities and fill it out there.

Anyone applying for the credit must provide proper identification and must be the account holder.

Customers cannot apply by phone. Customers who are bedridden and/or physically unable to visit the office are asked to call (229) 883-8330.

The assistance applications will only be available through February 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Albany Utilities is located at 207 Pine Avenue.

