'I'm sorry': Convicted lottery murderer apologizes to victim's family

Nathaniel Baker was sentenced to life in prison without parole. (Source: WALB)

Our cameras were inside the Ben Hill County courtroom Tuesday morning as the man found guilty of murdering a Fitzgerald lottery winner was told he would spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Nathaniel Baker was visibly emotional after being sentenced to life in prison, with no chance for parole, plus five years, and a $100,000 dollar fine for killing Craigory Burch in January 2016.

As Nathaniel Baker walked into the Ben Hill County courtroom, Craigory Burch's parents watched, trying to hold back tears, as they relived what happened on January 20, 2016.

"I truly feel what they did was senseless," said Burch's father Craigory Burch Sr., "It was crazy. They took our son."

Seven people have been charged in connection with 20-year-old Burch's murder.

Police said they invaded his home, and shot him to death, trying to steal some of the over $400,000 dollars he won in the Georgia Lottery in November of 2015.

"We're talking about a 20-year-old guy, worked since he was 14, had kids, took care of those kids every day," said Burch Sr. "In my honest opinion, I wish they could just go ahead and kill you today. Because that's how I feel. Even today, you have no remorse. You're still trying to explain and justify what you did. You killed my son."

Baker, who was found guilty of felony murder, and 12 other counts, addressed Burch's parents just moments before learning his fate.

"I want to tell y'all I'm sorry," Baker said. "Y'all might not think I'm sorry, but I am sorry. Even though I wasn't (inaudible) when the man got killed. But I'm sorry y'all lost y'all's son."

Ben Hill County Judge Christopher Hughes sentenced Baker to life without parole, which was something Baker's Defense Attorney Timothy Lee Eidson said doesn't reflect Baker's cooperation with law enforcement and that Baker ran away before the killing happened.

"I just hope that somewhere down the line, that Mr. Baker is released at some point," said Eidson. "And I hope that maybe down the line, he might even get a new trial."

Burch's father said he will continue to work to ensure Baker never receives parole.

Burch Sr. said Baker's apology is not accepted, "We miss our son, and we love him."

The remaining six suspects are awaiting trial.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.