Georgia Southwestern State to rename building for fallen police

Georgia Southwestern State to rename building for fallen police officers

Jody Smith (left) and Nick Smarr (Source: Facebook) Jody Smith (left) and Nick Smarr (Source: Facebook)
The building will be renamed (Source:WALB) The building will be renamed (Source:WALB)
Stephen Snyder, university spokesperson (Source:WALB) Stephen Snyder, university spokesperson (Source:WALB)
Mark Scott, Americus Police Chief (Source:WALB) Mark Scott, Americus Police Chief (Source:WALB)
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia Tuesday has approved a proposal to name the Georgia Southwestern State public safety building the “Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith Memorial Building.”

"Still we're hurting, as is the community, but we're happy to play some kind of small part in the healing process," university spokesperson Stephen Snyder said. 

The two police officers were killed in the line of duty in December.

Smarr served as an Americus police officer, and Smith was a GSW public safety officer.

"It's a very fitting tribute to Nick and Jody," Americus Police Chief Mark Scott said. I especially like that their names are going to be together because they've always been together throughout their lives."

Officers Smarr and Smith were high school classmates, roommates after high school, and they graduated together from the Police Academy at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. 

"I think it gives them a sense that the community will remember," Scott said, referencing the families of the two. "That we do value the sacrifice that they made and that we know how important it was."

School officials said the date that the building will be dedicated will be announced later in the spring.

