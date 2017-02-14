Lady Rams trounce Tuskegee; men fall in nightcap

ALBANY STATE 72, TUSKEGEE 39 (Women)

The Lady Rams of Albany State have their first winning streak of the year, routing Tuskegee for their second straight victory.

Zuri Frost led ASU with 18 points, while Tyra Thompson grabbed 15 rebounds.

The Lady Rams' defense was the story of the game, holding Tuskegee to 19% shooting and forcing 18 turnovers.

The win pushes Albany St. to 4-18 overall, and 4-9 in the SIAC.

TUSKEGEE 77, ALBANY STATE 64 (Men)

The Golden Tigers used a big second half to pull away from Albany State, and send the Golden Rams to their third straight loss.

Elijah McMillan and Daniel Roach made six three-pointers each to lead Tuskegee offensively, and the Golden Tigers scored 44 in the second half.

Devontay Ward had 16 points to lead Albany State, while Michael Green added 15 off the bench.

The loss drops Albany State to 10-15 overall, and 5-10 in the SIAC.

Both teams are back in action Saturday night when they host archrival Fort Valley State.

