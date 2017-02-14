Decatur Co. man indicted by grand jury for two murders

Antonio Demarquis Glenn has been indicted by a Decatur County grand jury for two murders in Bainbridge.

In April of 2016, Glenn was arrested for the murder of Quentieria Knight.

Glenn was indicted on the Knight murder as well as the murder of Marcus Bell.

Knight was found in her car with multiple gunshot wounds on April 29. This happened on Zorn Rd near Highway 27N.

Glenn and Knight were co-workers at Elberta Crate.

Knight's family filed a wrongful death civil suit in August.

According to District Attorney Joe Mulholland, the Bell case was considered a cold case until recently.

Bell was shot and killed in September.

Glenn has been indicted for Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for the Knight case.

In the Bell case, Glenn was indicted for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Glenn faces life in prison with the possibility of parole, life without the possibility of parole, and the death penalty.

The DA’s office plans to try both cases at the same time.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.