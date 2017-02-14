Council on Ages announces new executive director

Thousands of people are expected in Adel this week, attending the annual Adel Daylily Festival. Thursday as part of the build up for the community celebration , WALB News Ten broadcast our 5:30 newscast live in Adel.More >>
It was announced in June of 2016 that the site of the Grand Island Golf Club would be transformed into a hospital.More >>
Willie James Carradine, 60, William Faison, 39, and Robert Nathan Hall, 38, have all been charged with the murder of Anthony Dale Vickers.More >>
You will soon see a new rescue truck driving around in Lee County. Officials with the Lee County Public Safety Department said the truck is bigger and better than any of the others.More >>
