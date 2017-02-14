Council on Ages announces new executive director - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Council on Ages announces new executive director

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Southwest Georgia Council on aging has officially announced a new executive director. 

Debbie Blanton, who has served as the assistant director for the past 10 years, will take the place of Kay Hind.   

Hind served as executive director for the agency for over 49 years before announcing late last year she would be leaving. 

A committee was put in place following her announcement, who recommended Blanton to take her place. 

The Board of Directors approved the recommendation last week.

Blanton said it can be overwhelming to follow behind someone who's been in the position so long.

She said she's ready to do the best job possible.

"We're going to do good things. We're going to build on a success. There are always challenges but we are up for it. We are ready and excited to embrace it," said Blanton.

Blanton will take over for Hind officially on March 31st.

At that time, Izzie Sadler, who has served as the council's developmental director will become the associate director. 

Then, in March of 2019 she will take the torch from Blanton and become the executive director. 

"I'm very excited to work with the staff that we have here at the council on aging. We have a wonderful group of people who have led the way. I'm eagar to learn from them and looking forward to the future," said Sadler.

Sadler said as the number of folks nationwide above 65 continues to grow, so will their operations. 

She said she's looking forward to seeing what the council on aging will do in the next several years. 

