Decatur Co. woman wanted for aggravated assault

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
(Source:DCSO)
DECATUR CO., GA (WALB) -

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman named Tanya McMillian.

Deputies said they responded to a house off Spring Creek Road Sunday night.

When officers arrived they reported making contact with neighbors who identified a man that had been stabbed.

Investigators said McMillian stabbed Zack Whitley, 22, during a domestic dispute.

Whitley was air lifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have posted a photo to social media hoping to locate McMillian, she is now wanted for two counts of aggravated assault.

The photo has been shared in states as far as Michigan.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tanya McMillan should contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at 229-248-3044.

