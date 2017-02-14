DCSS says download bus app ahead of Wednesday's storms

The app is available in both the IOS and Android stores. (Source:WALB)

Despite Wednesday’s showers, the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) will operate under a normal schedule.

The rain is expected to enter the Albany area around 8:00 a.m. just as students begin to head to school.

For the nearly 6,000 Dougherty County students that ride the bus to school, the showers could make for a wet wait at the bus stop.

Parents are encouraged to download the Versatrans My Stop app which is available in the IOS and Android stores.

The app allows the user to track the student’s bus as it’s en route.

The school system called the app convenient, especially for rainy mornings.

“If our buses are running a little late to get to the stop, they don’t have to stand in the rain for any extended period of time. They can monitor that through the app,” DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner said.

For login purposes, the username is the student’s first and last name in the following format “first.last” and the password is the household I.D. which was given to parents during registration.

For more information regarding the app, call 229-431-1265.

