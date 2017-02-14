DCSS says download bus app ahead of Wednesday's storms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DCSS says download bus app ahead of Wednesday's storms

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
The app is available in both the IOS and Android stores. (Source:WALB) The app is available in both the IOS and Android stores. (Source:WALB)
Parents can track their student's bus. (Source:WALB) Parents can track their student's bus. (Source:WALB)
J.D. Sumner, DCSS Spokesperson (Source:WALB) J.D. Sumner, DCSS Spokesperson (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Despite Wednesday’s showers, the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) will operate under a normal schedule.

The rain is expected to enter the Albany area around 8:00 a.m. just as students begin to head to school.

For the nearly 6,000 Dougherty County students that ride the bus to school, the showers could make for a wet wait at the bus stop.

Parents are encouraged to download the Versatrans My Stop app which is available in the IOS and Android stores.

The app allows the user to track the student’s bus as it’s en route.

The school system called the app convenient, especially for rainy mornings.

“If our buses are running a little late to get to the stop, they don’t have to stand in the rain for any extended period of time. They can monitor that through the app,” DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner said.

For login purposes, the username is the student’s first and last name in the following format “first.last” and the password is the household I.D. which was given to parents during registration.

For more information regarding the app, call 229-431-1265.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Lee Co. first responders get new rescue truck

    Lee Co. first responders get new rescue truck

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:05:40 GMT
    The Lee County Public Safety Department has a new rescue truck. (Source: WALB)The Lee County Public Safety Department has a new rescue truck. (Source: WALB)

    You will soon see a new rescue truck driving around in Lee County.  Officials with the Lee County Public Safety Department said the truck is bigger and better than any of the others.

    More >>

    You will soon see a new rescue truck driving around in Lee County.  Officials with the Lee County Public Safety Department said the truck is bigger and better than any of the others.

    More >>

  • Summertime lightning safety

    Summertime lightning safety

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:30:14 GMT
    From the NWS, "Kennedy Space Center has documented lightning traveling almost 90 miles outward in the thunderstorm anvil." (Source: Raycom Media)From the NWS, "Kennedy Space Center has documented lightning traveling almost 90 miles outward in the thunderstorm anvil." (Source: Raycom Media)

    The school year is coming to an end, meaning you might be spending more time outside this summer. 

    More >>

    The school year is coming to an end, meaning you might be spending more time outside this summer. 

    More >>

  • Trail 37 brings Agritourism to Adel farms

    Trail 37 brings Agritourism to Adel farms

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:19:52 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    If you're headed here this weekend. It's a good time to check out a big attraction in Adel, Trail 37 and Trail 41. Georgia Grown Trail 37 features different stops like wineries, farms, and shops. "A way to get on this georgia grown trail and get a piece of agriculture all the way across," said From Homerville, all the way to Fort Gaines, Georgia Grown Trail 37 unites farmers and agriculture all with a common goal to promote Agritourism in South Georgia.

    More >>

    If you're headed here this weekend. It's a good time to check out a big attraction in Adel, Trail 37 and Trail 41. Georgia Grown Trail 37 features different stops like wineries, farms, and shops. "A way to get on this georgia grown trail and get a piece of agriculture all the way across," said From Homerville, all the way to Fort Gaines, Georgia Grown Trail 37 unites farmers and agriculture all with a common goal to promote Agritourism in South Georgia.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly