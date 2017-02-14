Fitzgerald murderer gets life without parole

Nathaniel Baker will serve life for the January 2016 murder of Craigory Burch, Jr. (Source: WALB)

Ben Hill County Judge Christopher Hughes sentenced Nathaniel Baker to life in the Georgia Prison System, with no chance for parole, plus five years, and a $100,000 fine Tuesday morning, for killing Craigory Burch, Jr.

Baker had been convicted of felony murder, and 12 other counts, in the brutal shooting of the fork lift operator who was the victim of a robbery attempt in his home, after he won nearly half a million dollars in the lottery.

Baker was one of seven people charged in connection to the crime.

Baker's defense attorney Tim Eidson stressed to the jury that Baker ran away before the killing happened.

Eidson said that if his client was guilty of anything, it was burglary.

