Former Meigs mayor arrested for multiple felonies

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Cynthia Chaney (Source: Thomas Co. Sheriff) Cynthia Chaney (Source: Thomas Co. Sheriff)
MEIGS, GA (WALB) -

Former Meigs mayor Cynthia Chaney was arrested late last week, on 17 felony counts of theft by taking. Investigators say the crimes happened while she was in office.

The case is being investigated by the GBI. According to investigators, a car title was purchased with city funds. Chaney was the holder of that title.

The Thomas County Sheriffs office requested the GBI's assistance with the case.

Just last week, another former Meigs mayor, Linda Harris, was found guilty of stealing money from the city, and violation of oath of office.

Investigators aren't sure how much money is involved with these thefts.

Harris was arrested in October of 2015 taking $80 in cash as payment for city services.

She was also arrested in April of 2014 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Chaney turned herself in on Friday and posted a $15,100 bond.

A court date has not been set.

    You will soon see a new rescue truck driving around in Lee County.  Officials with the Lee County Public Safety Department said the truck is bigger and better than any of the others.

    The school year is coming to an end, meaning you might be spending more time outside this summer. 

    If you're headed here this weekend. It's a good time to check out a big attraction in Adel, Trail 37 and Trail 41. Georgia Grown Trail 37 features different stops like wineries, farms, and shops. "A way to get on this georgia grown trail and get a piece of agriculture all the way across," said From Homerville, all the way to Fort Gaines, Georgia Grown Trail 37 unites farmers and agriculture all with a common goal to promote Agritourism in South Georgia.

