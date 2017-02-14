Former Meigs mayor arrested for multiple felonies

Former Meigs mayor Cynthia Chaney was arrested late last week, on 17 felony counts of theft by taking. Investigators say the crimes happened while she was in office.



The case is being investigated by the GBI. According to investigators, a car title was purchased with city funds. Chaney was the holder of that title.



The Thomas County Sheriffs office requested the GBI's assistance with the case.



Just last week, another former Meigs mayor, Linda Harris, was found guilty of stealing money from the city, and violation of oath of office.



Investigators aren't sure how much money is involved with these thefts.

Harris was arrested in October of 2015 taking $80 in cash as payment for city services.

She was also arrested in April of 2014 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Chaney turned herself in on Friday and posted a $15,100 bond.

A court date has not been set.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.