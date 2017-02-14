Albany nursing home takes precautions against the flu

The elderly are at a higher risk of getting sick during flu season. (Source:WALB)

With one person dead in Dougherty County this flu season, one nursing home is taking the necessary precautions to make sure it doesn’t spread inside their facility.

The staff at Evergreen Assisted Living on Gillionville Road look for flu symptoms in residents, employees, and visitors.

If residents have the flu, the staff will isolate those individuals inside their rooms until they are no longer showing the related symptoms.

“We offer room service inside their rooms so that they don’t have to come out for meals,” Evergreen Marketing Director David Simmons added.

To prevent the flu from coming inside the facility, Evergreen encourages its staff and visitors to not enter the building if they’re sick.

“We have signs at the door that say if you have any symptoms of cold or flu, we would appreciate if you would not visit at this time,” Simmons said.

Simmons said that the facility is constantly being cleaned.

“We clean the air, we clean the phones, we clean the doorknobs, we clean anything that residents or visitors may come in contact [with],” Simmons said.

Evergreen hopes the precautions will prevent incidents like the one at Pruitt Health last week.

On Friday, February 10, 2017, 73-year-old Pruitt Health resident Laura Youman died from the flu.

“Because we have it under control, we’re always on our toes. And we know that the flu season happens every year and so we do everything we can,” Simmons added.

WALB News 10 reached out to Pruitt Health to discuss the facility’s precautions during this time of year. In return, a statement was issued by Pruitt Health saying that they’re working with local and state health officials to contain the flu and to keep it from spreading.

