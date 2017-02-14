Lady Tornadoes confident ahead of state playoffs

With the Georgia state basketball playoffs just a few days away, teams are getting in their final practices before the postseason.

For a few teams, they hope it's putting in the final tweaks towards a state title run.

Region 1-AAA champion Monroe

Monroe hopes to have a few more games to play this season. They won 21 in the regular season and find themselves on a six-game winning streak.

While a little on the young side, head coach Jennifer Acree believes this team has what it takes to push for a state championship. She should know: she led Randolph-Clay to a title in 2014.

"I like our quickness and our defensive energy," she says. "And just their will. They're young. They don't really understand what's at stake yet."

Acree says the schedule has helped sharpen them for the postseason.

"We played against Colquitt County. They won their region. We played against Americus-Sumter. They're headed back to the playoffs," Acree says. "We played against a team from Florida. We played against Cook. The only four teams we lost to are in the playoffs."

The Lady Tornadoes host Southeast Bulloch Friday night in Albany. That will be a 6:00 p.m. tip at the Ponderosa.

