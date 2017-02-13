Westover's Morgan goes west, signs with Eastern Arizona

There may be no better nickname in all of college football than the Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters.

You may not know what a Gila Monster is, but Westover's DeNarrius Morgan is one.

The Patriot defensive back standout signed with Eastern Arizona College Monday afternoon. Morgan started only one year for the Patriots, but made the most of his opportunity.

He says heading west to Arizona is just the first step towards accomplishing his goals.

"Get my education, better myself as a person, and mainly to make it to the NFL," he says. "That's my dream."

Morgan is the third Patriot football player to sign a national letter of intent this offseason.

