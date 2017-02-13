Faith-based organizations invited to tornado recovery community meeting

A community meeting for faith-based organizations will be held at Friendship Baptist Church on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency is inviting faith-based organizations to attend a meeting on the long-term recovery process for the area.

The meeting will be held at Friendship Baptist Church located at 400 Pine Avenue in Albany on February 16 at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to form committees and subcommittees that will address the long-term needs of those impacted by January's storms.

All faith-based leaders are invited to attend and no RSVP is required.

