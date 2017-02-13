Phoebe leads Grow Albany initiative to replant Tift Park trees

Bowles expects to start replanting trees in the park in late September. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe joined Grow Albany as the corporate leader for replanting trees at Historic Tift Park.

"That's the 69th tree that they'll be taking down," explained Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles.

69 quickly jumped to 88 trees that were marked unhealthy.

"Course none of us want to lose anymore trees," said Bowles.

A horse and buggy trail, once shaded with enchanting live oak trees, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles pointed out.

"You used to be able to look up and not see any sky," remarked Bowles.

But after last month's devastating twin storms, visitors will have trouble finding shade while walking in the park until the city starts replanting them.

"All of these trees were planted by forefathers and we've enjoyed them. And now they don't exist anymore so we need to replant for future generations," said Bowles.

Bowles plans to bring in arborist to inspect each tree.

"FEMA tells us if 50 percent of the top is gone, the tree has to come down," explained Bowles.

And once that happens, Albany Grow initiative will be in full bloom thanks to Phoebe's support.

"When we saw the big oak trees fall we knew our community had been injured," said Phoebe President & CEO Joel Wernick.

The tunnel of live oaks near the hospital were actually planted more than 110 years ago when Phoebe started serving the community.

"Community pride is an important thing I think in the post recovery days here," remarked Wernick.

"We're just going to all join hands here and make us better," said Bowles.

Bowles said Grow Albany will be a multi-year, multi-phase project

She expects to start replanting the trees in Tift Park in late September.

Phoebe will provide in-kind donations and volunteers to help.

