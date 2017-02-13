Atlanta church donates truckload of supplies for storm victims

Storm victims can pickup supplies at Walk by Faith Ministry's cookout and giveaway next Saturday. (Source: WALB)

It's now week four since the deadly tornado, and there's still an outpouring of supplies being donated.

Westover's Class of 1985 and Walk by Faith Ministries in Albany organized with an Atlanta church to help storm victims.

The church dropped off a truckload of supplies this afternoon.

The supplies range from toiletries, clothes and school supplies.

"It is important for us not to give up because with this storm situation that came about. It gives the opportunity for everybody to work together," said Walk By Faith Ministries Pastor Yaz Johnson.

Storm victims can pickup supplies at Walk by Faith Ministry's cookout and giveaway next Saturday, February 25 from 9-5 p.m., and the church is located on 1003 West Gordon Avenue.

