South Georgia retailers notice changing Valentine's trends

Many South Georgia businesses are preparing for Valentine's Day, but noticing changing habits among shoppers.

Purple Diamond Boutique and Salon owner Mary Delva said her Albany Mall location, and another she operates in Tifton, definitely see a bump in sales around the holiday.

"Red, pink, more sexier fitting outfits, just to look very attractive around Valentines, I guess," said Delva. "Just love basically."

That theme of love is something she's seen for several years. She runs promotions to encourage shoppers to pick up something sweet, but, this year, she says she's noticing something a little different.

"Women are coming to shop for their men and men are coming to shop for their women," said Delva. "So, we're getting more of that now, instead of self-shopping. So, that's kind of cool for me to see them do that."

Delva isn't the only retailer sensing changes in the market.

An Albany Target manager said candy and cards are a definite boost when lovers hit the aisles, but electronics, like Apple Watches, are becoming increasingly hot on Valentine's Day.

"As culture changes, we try to change to our guests needs," said manager Andrew Petersen. "We've really seen a sales lift in electronics as a result of people seeking electronic items as their new toys."

Whether it's for a tablet, chocolate or a new dress, retailers can all agree they'd love to help you make your loved one feel appreciated.

The National Retail Federation said consumers are expected to spend $18.2 billion this Valentine's Day.

