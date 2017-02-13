DCSS Board approves revised schedule

The revised schedule will make up six days (Source:WALB)

The Dougherty County School Board approved a revised schedule to make up days lost in the wake of the January storms.

Spring Break will remain the same, but an extra week will be added at the end of the school year.

The last day of classes for Dougherty County students will now be on May 26th.

Officials said Milestone testing weeks will be adjusted to ensure students are prepared for the exam.

"No, were not messing with summer break," said spokesperson J.D. Sumner. "It's just being encroached upon by one week. People will find a way to move on, but it is important that we have balance. We have an obligation to the citizens of Dougherty County to educate your children. We can't do that if nobody is in school."

Students will also attend class for full days this week during parent teacher conferences.

The revised plan recovers 6 of 12 school days lost.

