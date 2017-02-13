Miss ASU named national campus queen

ASU's campus queen hasn't been recognized in Ebony magazine since 2011. (Source: WALB)

Miss Albany State University, Geniquiya Merideth) was recognized in national magazine as campus queen. (Source: WALB)

Geniquiya Merideth will be featured in Ebony magazine as a top 10 HBCU campus queen.

Miss Albany State is number four out of 10 campus queens chosen.

The school hasn't been recognized in the magazine since 2011.

The feature will allow Merideth to showcase her extracurricular activities, goals and her platform on drug and alcohol addictions.

"I'm a product of my mother's crack cocaine addiction so actually being able to share my story and encourage other adults whose been through the same thing as my mother and other students as a way for me to reach people as well," said Merideth.

Merideth will be featured in Ebony magazine's September issue.

