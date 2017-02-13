High speed chase armed robber given 40 year sentence

The armed robbery suspect, who led law enforcement on a high speed chase through two counties, then down the main street of Albany, was handed a 40 year sentence Monday.

William Owens, 24, pleaded guilty to armed robbery charges and was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison without the chance of any parole.

Then he is to serve the remainder of a 40 year sentence on probation.

On March 24, 2015 Owens stole a Dougherty County man's truck at gunpoint, and led police and state troopers on a high speed chase for dozens of miles, at speeds well over 100 miles an hour.

That chase went down Gillionville Road and onto North Slappey Boulevard, as police blocked off intersections to avoid crashes, as he sped through crowded Albany streets.

Finally Owens was stopped by a state trooper performing a the 'PIT' maneuver to spin him out, and then police blocked the stolen truck from moving.

The District Attorney said that he wanted the maximum sentence for Owens, under his policy of seeking maximum sentences for people charged with gun crimes, or leading police on chases.

