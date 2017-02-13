Pop up shops could be hurting businesses

"They have not hurt us this year," said Watson (Source: WALB)

You might have noticed tents and trailers set up around South Georgia selling gifts, even food, ahead of Valentine's Day.

Some businesses are worried these pop up shops may be affecting their sales.

These tents and tables are required to have a business license and permit.

City officials say they have had no one stop by to apply for either.

You can see these shops on almost every corner in town.

The license and business support office for the city of Albany says having the property owner's permission is not enough.

Businesses have also started cracking down and how close they let these tents or shops get on their property.

But some say this hasn't put a damper on their Valentine's Day orders.

"They just sell fly by night gift baskets and things like that. A lot of people are kind of turned off and won't buy from people they just don't really know how competent and trustworthy these people are," said Tibbie Watson, florist.

There is an estimated 14 billion-dollars to be made nation wide this Valentine's day.

For shops like the Flower Basket, they no longer are offering delivery for tomorrow due to the amount of deliveries they have already placed.



The city of Albany has also started going around to these street shops and handing out citations for anyone who cannot produce a permit and license.

