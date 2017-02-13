CSX donates check to Second Harvest

Second Harvest food bank received a surprise donation from CSX.

The railroad company donated a $5,000 check to the food bank on Friday.

The money will be used to help out the storm victims in South Georgia.

Second Harvest employees said they are pleased with all of the support they are getting from these larger companies.

"We have seen the community coming together but to see organizations from outside the community or that are large corporations to say yes we want to help too cause our friends and neighbors were also affected. Its a blessing to us," said Eliza McCall.

CSX Regional Vice President Craig Camuso released a statement saying "As the citizens of southwest Georgia continue to recover from multiple storms and get their lives back to normal, they shouldn’t have to be concerned with where their next meal will come from."

