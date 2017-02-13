Local flower shops prep for a busy Valentine's Day

Florist said its the busiest day of the year. (Source:WALB)

It takes Flower Shops in South Georgia months to prepare for Valentine's Day, and now it's almost here. (Source:WALB)

Shop owners in Thomasville say employees will work late Monday night to make sure all orders are ready for the big day.

This time of year, love is in the air.

Valentine's Day is Tuesday and employees at flower shops in Thomasville have been preparing for months.

Florists said that it's the busiest day of the year.

"Sometimes we work all night, two nights in a row but we had all weekend to prepare so we are ready for our customers," said Deanna Copps, owner of Walden's Flower Shop

For those who planned ahead and the last minute shoppers, florists just want to make sure the day is special for everyone.

"Probably end up having between 200 and 300 orders on Valentine's Day," said Jim McRae, Owner of Thomasville Flower Shop

Walden's flower shop in Thomasville was closed last year because they were remodeling.

Employees said their customers were very excited that they could participate in Valentine's Day festivities once again.

"This year a lot of our customers said they missed us last year, we missed them too. We're excited to do their orders for them this year," said Copps.

This might not be a surprise, but florists said the most popular gift is still red roses.

The store owners at Walden's are just excited to have steady business during the holiday again this year.

They said they are happy to see local customers still walking through the door.

"We have a lot of local customers and a lot of folks from out of town sending stuff to their family and friends here in Thomasville, so we help them," said Copps.

