South University donates backpacks to Phoebe employees

An Air Evac lifeline helicopter brought a special delivery from Savannah to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Monday.

South University donated 50 backpacks full of school supplies to Phoebe employees.

More than 400 employees at the hospital were affected by the two rounds of storms in January.

Several are South University alumni.

Some employees were only slightly impacted, but others lost everything.

A representative from the hospital said it's great to see how people from outside of the area want to help.

"I think it speaks volumes to the fact that people all over the state want to come together for South Georgia," said Phoebe employment engagement specialist Amanda Biery. "They've seen the impact that it's had on our community and it's been great for use to be able to see people from everywhere want to come in and help our people."

Air EVac Life team employees said they were more than happy to help.

"We are just glad to be part of the community and we want to contribute any way we can," said senior program director Donald Mixon.

The backpacks will be given to affected employees who have children.

If there are any leftovers, Phoebe representatives said they will be dispersed in the community.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.