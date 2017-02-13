Tree honors first responders

The City of Valdosta is honoring first responders during Arbor Week.

City and County officials planted a tree to recognize those heroes.

It's part of the Arbor Week celebration, which recognizes the City's tree canopy.

First responders said having their very own tree in Valdosta is an honor.

"To be able to know that people will be walking by everyday and see this tree is something I can appreciate and something I can show my children and say, 'Hey this is a tree that was planted for the things that we do.' Hopefully, it will give them an opportunity to realize this may be something they'd like to do to," said Sgt. Walter Williams with the Valdosta Fire Department.

Throughout Arbor Week the City will plant trees in honor of other people and organizations.

This is Valdosta's 31st consecutive year as a Tree City USA.

