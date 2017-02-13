Mitchell Co. Archbold hospital recieves million dollar renovatio - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mitchell Co. Archbold hospital recieves million dollar renovation

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
CAMILLA, GA (WALB) -

This month, Archbold’s Mitchell County Hospital completed a $1 million renovation project that upgraded patient care areas as well as rooms.

The entire second floor of the hospital was renovated from patient rooms to bath rooms.

The nurse and physician work stations were also included.

Archbold staff said it was important to keep the traditional 'Archbold' look within the hospital. Most remodeled areas have the organic earth tone color to them. Staff said it makes the patient feel more comfortable during their time at the hospital.

Showers were installed in every bedroom, those include dual show heads which make it easier for patients to use. For safety upgrades they installed non slip flooring in every bathroom.

One important part of the project was the new patient call system. This allows patients to call for help when needed. It was put in place to reduce injuries related to falls.

"We've actually had patients come into the hospital here and they say who do I need to talk to, to get a bathroom like this in my house, so they really enjoy it," said Carla Beasley, Director of Nursing.

"It looks like another floor of Archbold and that was the goal. People when they walk in here, its nice a warming, its calming, its a very high level of look which represents the high quality of care we provide here," said Jamie Womack,Mitchell County Hospital administrator.

Patient communication boards were also installed in each patient room to help keep patients engaged with their course of treatment.

