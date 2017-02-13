Albany Utilities gives $50 credit to storm victims - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Utilities gives $50 credit to storm victims

By Amanda Hoskins, Reporter
Connect
Albany Utilities is helping residents who were impacted by the storm who may have been overcharged on their utility bill. (Source: WALB) Albany Utilities is helping residents who were impacted by the storm who may have been overcharged on their utility bill. (Source: WALB)
Rosemary Hesse is an Albany resident who lost power in January from the storms. (Source: WALB) Rosemary Hesse is an Albany resident who lost power in January from the storms. (Source: WALB)
The civic center will be open Tuesday. (Source: WALB) The civic center will be open Tuesday. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Utilities is helping residents who were impacted by the storm who may have been overcharged on their utility bill.

The company is offering a $50 credit to anyone who lost power for more than three days.

Many meters were lost following the storms so the utilities company had to estimate bills. 

Representatives said residents will be reimbursed in the next bill cycle if they overpaid following the storms, but are giving out credit to help customers in the meantime.

Residents said they are glad the company has decided to do it. 

They said the process was quick and easy. 

"I'm happy that water gas and light are trying to make it up to people. I said well nothing ventured, nothing gained, so I thought well I will see what my next bill is," said Rosemary Hesse. 

All you have to do is go to the Albany Civic Center with your license.

Once representatives enter in your information, you will be given a $50 credit to your account..

The civic center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, representatives will be doing the credit at Albany Utilities on Pine Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • "Movies in the Park" returns to Albany

    "Movies in the Park" returns to Albany

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:35:14 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany's popular "Movies in the Park" is back with a new summer series. 

    More >>

    Albany's popular "Movies in the Park" is back with a new summer series. 

    More >>

  • Students raise thousands for Thomas Co. humane society

    Students raise thousands for Thomas Co. humane society

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:25:11 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Folks from Thomas County Federal Bank presented a check to the Thomas County humane society as part of the Coins for Critters fundraiser. More than $6,000 was raised over the past year. Students at both Thomasville city schools and Thomas County schools participated. They said it's exciting to be able to raise such a big amount of funds for a good cause. 

    More >>

    Folks from Thomas County Federal Bank presented a check to the Thomas County humane society as part of the Coins for Critters fundraiser. More than $6,000 was raised over the past year. Students at both Thomasville city schools and Thomas County schools participated. They said it's exciting to be able to raise such a big amount of funds for a good cause. 

    More >>

  • Disaster Recovery Committee formed in Thomas County

    Disaster Recovery Committee formed in Thomas County

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:20:54 GMT

    Folks are coming together in Thomas County, forming a committee to help out with future storm relief. The Wiregrass Disaster Recovery Committee was created after the January 22nd tornadoes. The group is hoping to raise $25,000 to keep in a foundation fund in the case that another storm hits, and folks need help. 

    More >>

    Folks are coming together in Thomas County, forming a committee to help out with future storm relief. The Wiregrass Disaster Recovery Committee was created after the January 22nd tornadoes. The group is hoping to raise $25,000 to keep in a foundation fund in the case that another storm hits, and folks need help. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly