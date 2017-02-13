Albany Utilities gives $50 credit to storm victims

Rosemary Hesse is an Albany resident who lost power in January from the storms. (Source: WALB)

Albany Utilities is helping residents who were impacted by the storm who may have been overcharged on their utility bill.



The company is offering a $50 credit to anyone who lost power for more than three days.

Many meters were lost following the storms so the utilities company had to estimate bills.

Representatives said residents will be reimbursed in the next bill cycle if they overpaid following the storms, but are giving out credit to help customers in the meantime.

Residents said they are glad the company has decided to do it.

They said the process was quick and easy.

"I'm happy that water gas and light are trying to make it up to people. I said well nothing ventured, nothing gained, so I thought well I will see what my next bill is," said Rosemary Hesse.

All you have to do is go to the Albany Civic Center with your license.

Once representatives enter in your information, you will be given a $50 credit to your account..

The civic center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, representatives will be doing the credit at Albany Utilities on Pine Avenue.

