Former Worth Co. commissioner sentenced for theft charges

The former Worth County Commissioner was sentenced Thursday after he led guilty to theft by conversion charges, for stealing from the Food Bank of Southwest Georgia, which is now Second Harvest Food Bank.

Anthony Hall was sentenced to 5 years in jail and 20 years of probation.

He has 25 total years to pay a restitution of $82,055.42, and his probation will end when it is paid in full.

"Throughout life we make bad decisions," Hall pleaded before judge Denise Marshall, in hopes to lessen his sentence. "This is my dumb decision that I made."

He went on to say he takes responsibility of his actions.

"I can't blame anyone but myself," said Hall.

In November of last year Hall pleaded guilty to theft by conversion charges.

Prosecutors say between January and June 20-11, Hall and another employee, Gregory Jackson, intercepted seven truckloads of paper products donated by Procter and Gamble, and sold them, pocketing the cash.

Hall could have been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison following his guilty plea.

On Monday, several Worth County residents went before the judge with emotional testimonies about his character.

"Tony, as long as I've known him, He's been an outstanding person," said one Sylvester resident. "I would trust him with my life."

"I often would see him at school mentoring the guys," said another woman.



Hall claimed he made a dumb decision to help his friend.

He said he didn't know about all of the truckloads, but assistant district attorney Cania Brown-Gordon claims he had to have known about it.

"No matter who you are, where you are, what position you hold, wrong is still wrong. He is the one person who should have done what was right," said Brown-Gordon to Judge Marshall.

Judge Marshall told Hall she commended him for the community work he has done, but says his criminal action can't be ignored.

"I think he's a good man," she told the court before announcing his sentence. "He's a good person, who was overcome simply my greediness in this instance."

Another former food bank employee, Gregory Jackson, was found guilty in a trial on the same charges. He will be sentenced at a later date.

