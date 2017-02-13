Sylvester PD searches for credit card fraud suspect - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sylvester PD searches for credit card fraud suspect

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
SPD is searching for information on this man (Source: SPD via surveillance footage) SPD is searching for information on this man (Source: SPD via surveillance footage)
SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) -

The Sylvester Police Department is searching for a person of interest in two Financial Credit Card Fraud cases in Sylvester.

Officials say the incidents happened at Walmart on February 5th and 8th.

The man may also be operating in the Valdosta area.

If anyone has any information or can identify the man, contact Sylvester Police Department at 229-776-8219 or Investigator Adam Celinski at SPD 229-776-8500 Ext.1020.

