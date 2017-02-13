Officials identify Valdosta homicide victim, investigation conti - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials identify Valdosta homicide victim, investigation continues

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide, after a man was found dead in his car at a stop sign. (Source: WALB) The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide, after a man was found dead in his car at a stop sign. (Source: WALB)
No one reported hearing a gunshot to 911. (Source: WALB) No one reported hearing a gunshot to 911. (Source: WALB)
Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress (Source:WALB) Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress (Source:WALB)
Marlon Keeley, neighbor (Source: WALB) Marlon Keeley, neighbor (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide, after a man was found dead in his car at a stop sign.

This is the first homicide in Valdosta this year. 

 "I can't believe this, you know. This happened right here," said neighbor Marlon Keeley.

According to the police department, a passerby noticed the car was on, but not moving and called 911.

When officers arrived, they found 44 year old Terry Williams not moving in the car. Officers tried to assist Williams, but found he had been shot in the head and had no vital signs.

No one reported hearing a gunshot to 911.

One neighbor recalled waking up after getting a phone call and seeing a small crowd surrounding police tape.

"We woke up to a mini crowd of people. Everybody was going to see what happened," remembered Keeley.

Police Chief Brian Childress said investigators believe the murder is drug related.

"I think if you look at most homicides across the country you can find one of two things- they're either drug related or gang related,"  explained Chief Childress. 

Officials aren't saying if there were drugs in the car or at the scene, but maintain they firmly believe drugs were involved. 

"There is no winner when you're selling illegal drugs," said Chief Childress, "You're either going to go to jail or you're going to end up getting killed."  

But neighbors are more worried about who did it, not why. 

"Only thing that concerns me is I don't know who did it," said Keeley "It could be anybody around. That's what's concerning."

The investigation is ongoing. 

According to the police department, investigators are continuing to go through evidence and look at the City's camera system. 

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Valdosta Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • "Movies in the Park" returns to Albany

    "Movies in the Park" returns to Albany

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:35:14 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany's popular "Movies in the Park" is back with a new summer series. 

    More >>

    Albany's popular "Movies in the Park" is back with a new summer series. 

    More >>

  • Students raise thousands for Thomas Co. humane society

    Students raise thousands for Thomas Co. humane society

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:25:11 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    Folks from Thomas County Federal Bank presented a check to the Thomas County humane society as part of the Coins for Critters fundraiser. More than $6,000 was raised over the past year. Students at both Thomasville city schools and Thomas County schools participated. They said it's exciting to be able to raise such a big amount of funds for a good cause. 

    More >>

    Folks from Thomas County Federal Bank presented a check to the Thomas County humane society as part of the Coins for Critters fundraiser. More than $6,000 was raised over the past year. Students at both Thomasville city schools and Thomas County schools participated. They said it's exciting to be able to raise such a big amount of funds for a good cause. 

    More >>

  • Disaster Recovery Committee formed in Thomas County

    Disaster Recovery Committee formed in Thomas County

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:20:54 GMT

    Folks are coming together in Thomas County, forming a committee to help out with future storm relief. The Wiregrass Disaster Recovery Committee was created after the January 22nd tornadoes. The group is hoping to raise $25,000 to keep in a foundation fund in the case that another storm hits, and folks need help. 

    More >>

    Folks are coming together in Thomas County, forming a committee to help out with future storm relief. The Wiregrass Disaster Recovery Committee was created after the January 22nd tornadoes. The group is hoping to raise $25,000 to keep in a foundation fund in the case that another storm hits, and folks need help. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly