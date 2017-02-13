Officials identify Valdosta homicide victim, investigation continues

No one reported hearing a gunshot to 911. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide, after a man was found dead in his car at a stop sign.

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide, after a man was found dead in his car at a stop sign.

This is the first homicide in Valdosta this year.

"I can't believe this, you know. This happened right here," said neighbor Marlon Keeley.

According to the police department, a passerby noticed the car was on, but not moving and called 911.

When officers arrived, they found 44 year old Terry Williams not moving in the car. Officers tried to assist Williams, but found he had been shot in the head and had no vital signs.

One neighbor recalled waking up after getting a phone call and seeing a small crowd surrounding police tape.

"We woke up to a mini crowd of people. Everybody was going to see what happened," remembered Keeley.

Police Chief Brian Childress said investigators believe the murder is drug related.

"I think if you look at most homicides across the country you can find one of two things- they're either drug related or gang related," explained Chief Childress.

Officials aren't saying if there were drugs in the car or at the scene, but maintain they firmly believe drugs were involved.

"There is no winner when you're selling illegal drugs," said Chief Childress, "You're either going to go to jail or you're going to end up getting killed."

But neighbors are more worried about who did it, not why.

"Only thing that concerns me is I don't know who did it," said Keeley "It could be anybody around. That's what's concerning."

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the police department, investigators are continuing to go through evidence and look at the City's camera system.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Valdosta Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.