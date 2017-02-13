New lofts could bring new business to Downtown Albany

Icons Restaurant and Bar is looking forward to welcoming its neighbors. (Source:WALB)

By the end of 2017, Downtown Albany will be home to around 60 new residents and downtown businesses could not be happier.

Earlier this month, city leaders decided on the future of the old Albany Heights building on Pine Avenue which will be turned into a residential space.

Local, private developer Pace Burt is in charge of the project. He told WALB News 10 that he’s thrilled about the upcoming project.

“I’m more excited for Albany than I am for myself,” Burt said.

The Flats at 249 are expected to open later this year. The building will include 64 units, mostly studio flats, and include polished, concrete floors, granite countertops, and a 55” flat-screen TV.

Burt said he hopes the incoming flats will attract more developers into the downtown area which could benefit the revitalization of downtown.

The developer said he’s looking for tenants with disposable income that will invest in area businesses.

Icons Restaurant Owner Torry Williams said the idea sounded great.

“It’s going to be exciting, man. It’s going to be a good thing to see Albany have walking traffic, residential traffic,” Williams said.

“To see more people, it’ll look like a real downtown,” Icons server Kheila Page said.

The owner said the new flats could mean new opportunities for his business like extended hours, a bigger nightlife, and more musicians to play inside his restaurant.

To learn more about the incoming flats, click here .

