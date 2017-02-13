New lofts could bring new business to Downtown Albany

It appears there will be a revised City of Albany budget, following a round of one-on-one talks between Albany Utilities and city commissioners.More >>
It appears there will be a revised City of Albany budget, following a round of one-on-one talks between Albany Utilities and city commissioners.More >>
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taliyah J. Burgess graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of...More >>
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taliyah J. Burgess graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of...More >>
Coffee County deputies went to Burl Mill Road around 1:00 p.m., to check out a possible domestic dispute.More >>
Coffee County deputies went to Burl Mill Road around 1:00 p.m., to check out a possible domestic dispute.More >>
This week, the Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission (EDC) will meet with a new member sitting at its table. Albany Mayor Pro Tem Roger Marietta will fill City Commissioner's BJ Fletcher's seat after she announced that she would be leaving the EDC.More >>
This week, the Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission (EDC) will meet with a new member sitting at its table. Albany Mayor Pro Tem Roger Marietta will fill City Commissioner's BJ Fletcher's seat after she announced that she would be leaving the EDC.More >>
A Dougherty County Schools substitute teacher is in the Dougherty County jail, after he was caught in the act of having sex with a student.More >>
A Dougherty County Schools substitute teacher is in the Dougherty County jail, after he was caught in the act of having sex with a student.More >>