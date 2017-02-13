New lofts could bring new business to Downtown Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New lofts could bring new business to Downtown Albany

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
Connect
The old Albany Heights will become The Flats at 249. (Source:WALB) The old Albany Heights will become The Flats at 249. (Source:WALB)
The flats will look like Burt's development in Spartanburg, S.C. (Source: Church Street Lofts) The flats will look like Burt's development in Spartanburg, S.C. (Source: Church Street Lofts)
Icons Restaurant and Bar is looking forward to welcoming its neighbors. (Source:WALB) Icons Restaurant and Bar is looking forward to welcoming its neighbors. (Source:WALB)
Kheila Page and Torry Williams (Source:WALB) Kheila Page and Torry Williams (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

By the end of 2017, Downtown Albany will be home to around 60 new residents and downtown businesses could not be happier.

Earlier this month, city leaders decided on the future of the old Albany Heights building on Pine Avenue which will be turned into a residential space.

Local, private developer Pace Burt is in charge of the project. He told WALB News 10 that he’s thrilled about the upcoming project.

“I’m more excited for Albany than I am for myself,” Burt said.

The Flats at 249 are expected to open later this year. The building will include 64 units, mostly studio flats, and include polished, concrete floors, granite countertops, and a 55” flat-screen TV.

Burt said he hopes the incoming flats will attract more developers into the downtown area which could benefit the revitalization of downtown.

The developer said he’s looking for tenants with disposable income that will invest in area businesses.

Icons Restaurant Owner Torry Williams said the idea sounded great.

“It’s going to be exciting, man. It’s going to be a good thing to see Albany have walking traffic, residential traffic,” Williams said.

“To see more people, it’ll look like a real downtown,” Icons server Kheila Page said.

The owner said the new flats could mean new opportunities for his business like extended hours, a bigger nightlife, and more musicians to play inside his restaurant.

To learn more about the incoming flats, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • City budget stalls over utility rate hikes

    City budget stalls over utility rate hikes

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-05-17 18:45:47 GMT
    Albany Utilities (Source: WALB)Albany Utilities (Source: WALB)

    It appears there will be a revised City of Albany budget, following a round of one-on-one talks between Albany Utilities and city commissioners.

    More >>

    It appears there will be a revised City of Albany budget, following a round of one-on-one talks between Albany Utilities and city commissioners.

    More >>

  • Ashburn native advances in military

    Ashburn native advances in military

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-05-17 18:08:09 GMT
    Airman Taliyah Burgess (Source: USAF)Airman Taliyah Burgess (Source: USAF)

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taliyah J. Burgess graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of...

    More >>

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Taliyah J. Burgess graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of...

    More >>

  • Cigarette argument ends in arrest in Coffee Co.

    Cigarette argument ends in arrest in Coffee Co.

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:19 AM EDT2017-05-17 14:19:02 GMT
    Edward Scott Nelson (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)Edward Scott Nelson (Source: Coffee Co. Sheriff)

    Coffee County deputies went to Burl Mill Road around 1:00 p.m., to check out a possible domestic dispute.

    More >>

    Coffee County deputies went to Burl Mill Road around 1:00 p.m., to check out a possible domestic dispute.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly