Lee Co. dads show Valentine's Day love to daughters at annual dance

Dads in Lee County got the chance to show their daughters some Valentine's Day love Saturday night.

Leesburg United Methodist Church hosts the Daddy Daughter Dance every year.

Coordinator Michelle Hoover said the goal is to promote positive relationships between fathers and daughters.

"It's important that the daughters learn what a healthy relationship is, and we're hoping that that starts here with their daddies and the special date night, just the two of them where they're learning how to be treated by a male," Hoover said.

Organizers say though this is the eight year for the event, they hope to keep it going for many years to come.

