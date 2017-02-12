Valentine's gala honors law enforcement, raises scholarship money

"This is what we have to do to produce the next leaders of this community," said Sanford Hillsman (Source: WALB)

A couple familiar faces from WALB News 10 headed to Americus Saturday night to honor law enforcement leaders for Valentine's Day.

It's the first year for the Glitz and Glitter Red and White Valentine Scholarship Gala.

The event honored local law enforcement and raised money for local students.

"To honor our profession, and we appreciate that and it's also a good way to raise some money for scholarships which is always a plus for the community," said Americus Police Chief Mark Scott.

"When this kind of community comes together to say that this is beneficial, this is what we have to do to produce the next leaders of this community," said Sanford Hillsman, President and C.E.O. of Sanford Hillsman & Associates, Inc.

Our very own Karla Heath-Sands sang with the band and Chief Meteorologist Yolanda Amadeo served as emcee.

