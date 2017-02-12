TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads reopen on 19 after semi started leaking fue - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads reopen on 19 after semi started leaking fuel

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Crews have cleared the area and roads are open again after on US-19 northbound after a semi truck started leaking fuel.

Officials had the roads blocked as they cleared the scene but have begun allowing traffic through again.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly