Convoy of Care stops in Albany

"It is a blessing for us," said Foster (Source: WALB)

"We wanted to do whatever we could to help," said Ammons (Source: WALB)

The convoy came to Albany on Sunday (Source: WALB)

"It makes me feel wonderful, I'm excited about it," said Sabrina Foster, storm victim.

"When this happened right here in Georgia, we knew we had to do something. So it was just a matter of a couple phone calls, we kinda got the band back together," said Natalie Ammons, GBI.

The Convoy of Care brought a load of supplies from Atlanta to South Georgia Sunday.

"We want to help those that have been affected by the devastating tornado and to give them some dignity back," said Eslene Richmond-Shockley, Caring for Others Inc.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with state law enforcement agencies, WSB-TV out of Atlanta, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association, GEMA and Caring for Others packed a truck full of brand new supplies.

"They're giving us food, clothes, brand new stuff, not second hand, brand new," said Foster.

"Put yourself in a situation like this, what would you like to lift your spirits up, when everything you had, you've lost. Something to brighten up your face," said Richmond-Shockley.

The folks that received the items say they're grateful for the help.

All the items they could fit into bags, they got to take home.

"This lets us know that people everywhere care. We have more people that care then we really know about," said Foster.

"To see the people that are coming to pick these things up, we get to actually meet them and hear their stories. It means so much more, we're happy that we can help," said Ammons.

Caring for Others is also taking monetary donations for folks affected by the storm.

To donate, visit their website.

