Changes this tax season

"They need to make financial decisions based on the change," said Suit (Source: WALB)

There are two changes that folks should note (Source: WALB)

Tax Preparers want you to be aware of some changes you may see this tax season.

Advance Tax in Albany says there are two changes some may not be used to.

Those without health insurance will still be charged the penalty.

The change in Obamacare will not effect this penalty.

It will still be taken out of your refund.

Also, refunds may be delayed from your earned income credit or child tax credit.

Some refunds can be delayed as late as the beginning of March.

"Be ready for those delays and do what you have to do to make financial plans without your refund for a while," said Stanley Suit, Co-Owner of Advance Tax.

Suit also wants to remind you that electronic filing will save you a few weeks versus mailing.

