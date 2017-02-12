Coroner encourages folks to get flu shot

"I would rather them get their flu shot than take that risk," said Fowler (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler, says 73-year-old Laura Youman died Friday afternoon after getting the flu at Pruitt Health nursing home.

Around 10 other residents at the nursing home were reported sick with the virus.

Fowler says he wants to make sure people are taking precautions to prevent it from spreading.

"The ones that have not taken their flu shots, they need to get a flu shot. This strain is serious. Life is too precious. Most of the time people say they are afraid to get the needle or get the flu shot and get the virus inside of me. Rather take that risk than get the flu," said Fowler.

Most clinics and doctor's offices are still giving flu shots, along with most drug stores.

