Chehaw to host Valentine's Day comedy dinner

If you want a side of laughter with our Valentine’s dinner, Chehaw has an event for you. Comedians from across the country will be preforming at the “My Funny Valentine Comedy Dinner” on Tuesday night.

The event will include a premium, plated meal which includes your choice of beer or wine for bottle service.

Guests are encouraged to arrive before 6:30 p.m. and stay until the shows are done at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple, with $5 of every ticket sold going to the Flint River Habitat for Humanity.

Comedian Lavar Walker will be headlining the show. Walker has performed at Shaq's All Star Comedy Jam, Winner of the 2012 Miller Lite National Championship Presented by Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx’s Laffapalooza, Robert Townsend’s Partners in Crime, The Mo'Nique Show and Bounce TV's Uptown Comic.

Michael Rowland will be serving as the night's host. Rowland has toured the country and shared the stage with Mark Normand, Todd Glass, Jeff Ross and Bobcat Goldthwait.

Neal Reddy will also make a guest appearance. Reddy has performed on TNT's Good Behavior, Oddball Comedy Festival and is a regular at the Laughing Skull Lounge.

Anyone looking for additional information on the event can call Chehaw at 229-430-5275.

