Cordele Police, K-9 team search for armed robber

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store in Cordele Sunday morning.



Lt. Ketorie Sales with the Cordele Police Department said it happened sometime around 11:45 a.m. at the S&S Food Mart.



The suspect is described as a black male who is 6 foot 2, about 160 to 170 pounds and was dressed in dark clothing. He was armed with a gun.



The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot behind the store.

"It's a crime of opportunity," said Lt. Sales. "He could have been watching. There's was not much traffic in the area at that time, and he took an opportunity and went for it."

A K-9 unit with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office assisted to try and track the suspect, but was unsuccessful.



Police need your help capturing the suspect.

If you know anything about the crime, you're asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.