Gators dominate for GISA wrestling title, Southland 2nd

The Storm Dome played host to the GISA state wrestling championships which wrapped up Saturday afternoon.
With a total score of 312.5, Bulloch Academy won the GISA team wrestling championship.
The host team Southland Academy was the runner-up with a score of 157.
Saturday afternoon's domination equals the Gators third straight state title.
It's a feat Bulloch has never achieved before.
Head coach Andy Tomlin describes the recipe for success.
"Putting together a pretty tough schedule, one that's tougher than what other teams are doing," said Tomlin. "Going out of state if we have to; being able to cross over into Georgia High school and compete in there, which we do. And every year it seems like we're just trying to set that bar a little higher. "
The Gators had nine wrestlers win state championships.
