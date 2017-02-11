Victim identified, 4 people taken into custody after Crisp Co. shooting

Sheriff Hancock said that Poole and Pakula arrived together Saturday at the residence Underwood rents on Highway 280 East. (Source: WALB)

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office has charged one person in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday around 6:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Highway 280 East in Crisp County.

Michael Underwood is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and pointing a gun at another.

Meanwhile, three other people are being held in custody on separate charges, but investigators are questioning them about the shooting.

Demetrius Collins is being held on a probation warrant.

Katrina Hodges and Robbie Poole are being held on probation violations.

Joshua Pakula, 33, was shot once in the chest Saturday night and air-lifted to Macon.

Sheriff Hancock said that Poole and Pakula arrived together Saturday at the residence Underwood rents on Highway 280 East.

Collins, Hodges and Underwood were already there.

Investigators are still trying to find out the situation surrounding the gun going off and hitting Pakula.

"Who had the weapon in their hand, whether the weapon was being pointed at Mr. Pakula at that time, or if Mr. Pakula had the weapon and was arguing with somebody," said Sheriff Hancock. "Those are still some questions we're having to try to figure out through science, forensics, interviews, those type things."

Sheriff Hancock said that after the shot was fired, Hodges, Poole and Underwood ran from the scene into the woods after calling 911. Hodges and Underwood were taken into custody Saturday night, while Poole was taken into custody Sunday.

Sunday morning, Pakula's family told Sheriff Billy Hancock he was still in critical condition and on a respirator.

