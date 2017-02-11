West side Albany distribution center opens

"We want to help others and offer what we can," said Glass (Source: WALB)

One Albany church opened its doors as a distribution center for folks who lost everything in last month's storms.

New Seasons Church allowed those in need to come by and collect household items.

People grabbed water, food, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and clothes.

"When I look around, I don't see churches, I don't see races, I see heart. I see people saying, hey I want to help. These volunteers, nobody has been paid to be here today. We're here just out of the love of our heart for the folks who were affected here in Dougherty County," said Marcus Glass, Pastor.

If you missed out, the distribution center will be open again February 25th from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

The center will be at News Seasons Church at 2804 Phillips Drive.

