Community members help clean up yard

"Others in this community care," said Bowles (Source: WALB)

"We want to help and show others how it's done," said Hayes (Source; WALB)

"We are not divided, in any way," said Anita Miller, homeowner.

A tornado ripped through Miller's home back in January.

Saturday morning, she, along with nearly 30 volunteers, cleaned up her yard.

"It's a full and complete community effort from all sectors," said Miller.

"So pleased with the enormous turnout of volunteers that we have seen the last couple weeks. And we now see a continuation of that this morning. We're just out trying to help our citizens, the elderly or those who cannot help themselves on their own," said John Hayes, Dougherty County Commissioner, District 2.

City leaders say seeing the people in South Georgia step up continues to impress them.

"Sometimes it takes a crisis to bring a community together. What we have to take away from this, all the wonderful things that have come out of that kind of unity," said Hayes.

"They care about each other, they care about the community, they love their neighbors and they care about how we look," said Judy Bowles, Keep Albany Beautiful.

Volunteers ranging in age and organization picked up tree limbs, raked and helped load debris onto trailers to clear Miller's yard.

"Recognizing that there's a need. Stepping up and doing the things that are necessary. It's about rolling up our sleeves and doing the heavy lifting when heavy lifting is required," said Hayes.

Miller says this will be a day she never forgets.

With less than two days notice, folks came to help her simply because she needed it.

"Albany, Dougherty, Lee County, we're very strong and trying to build back. You can see that evidence here, people just opening their hearts," said Miller.

