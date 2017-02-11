Trojans leaning on leadership this spring

High school baseball starts Monday, and out in Lee county, Monday couldn't come soon enough.

The Trojans held their media day Saturday afternoon.

From middle school up to Varsity, players had intersquad scrimmages and took pictures.

The defending region champions have been itching to return to the diamond.

The Trojans suffered a second round exit in the playoffs last year.

This spring they return nine seniors and will lean on that experience to defend their region crown.

"We've got guys who are just great leaders," said head coach Brandon Brock. "They're good baseball players for sure too, but they're just good leaders. They all buy in to just playing the game, and playing it the right way which is something we need to all stress. But it's just fun to be out here. Win or lose they're a fun team to be around from top to bottom."

The Trojans start the baseball season on the road on Monday.

They will face the Bainbridge Bearcats. First pitch scheduled for 5:30.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.