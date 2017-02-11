Golden Rams drop 2nd straight contest

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Miles college over Albany State 64-61 Saturday afternoon.
This was the second straight loss for the Golden Rams who fall to (5-9) in the SIAC.
Randy McClure led ASU with 15 points in front of the home crowd at HPER gym.
ASU will look to snap the 2-game skid at home against Tuskegee Monday night at 7:30.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.