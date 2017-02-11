Golden Rams drop 2nd straight contest - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Golden Rams drop 2nd straight contest

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
Connect
ASU fell to Miles 64-61 (Source: WALB) ASU fell to Miles 64-61 (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Miles college over Albany State 64-61 Saturday afternoon.

This was the second straight loss for the Golden Rams who fall to (5-9) in the SIAC.

Randy McClure led ASU with 15 points in front of the home crowd at HPER gym.

ASU will look to snap the 2-game skid at home against Tuskegee Monday night at 7:30.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly