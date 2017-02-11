Atkinson Co. Sheriff's Office, GBI investigate discovery of skeletal remains

The GBI is investigating after skeletal remains were found in Willacoochee (WALB image)

Atkinson Co. Sheriff's officials and the GBI are now investigating after the possible remains of a missing teen were discovered.

Officials say a passerby found skeletal remains near a home on Charlie Harper Road in Willacoochee at about 6 p.m. Friday. They say the remains may have been at the location for about three months.

The identity of the body and cause of death are currently unknown, but officials say the remains could be possibly belong to 18-year-old Kiree Hersey.

Hersey was last seen leaving the Willacoochee area on foot back in November of 2016.

The remains were sent to the GBI's crime lab for autopsy. More information will be available as officials continue to investigate.

Anyone with additional information in the investigation is asked to call the Atkinson County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 422-3611 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.

