GISA state wrestling begins in Americus - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GISA state wrestling begins in Americus

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
Connect
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

For the third straight year, Southland Academy is hosting the GISA state wrestling championships.

Also for the third straight year, Bulloch Academy is favored to win it all. The Gators are two-time defending state champs, and seek a three-peat this weekend.

Matches began Friday afternoon in Americus, and continue through Saturday at the Storm Dome.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly