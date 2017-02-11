GISA state wrestling begins in Americus

For the third straight year, Southland Academy is hosting the GISA state wrestling championships.
Also for the third straight year, Bulloch Academy is favored to win it all. The Gators are two-time defending state champs, and seek a three-peat this weekend.
Matches began Friday afternoon in Americus, and continue through Saturday at the Storm Dome.
