Area teams claim region basketball titles

There were favorites holding off all challengers, and underdogs rising up to claim titles.

The region basketball championship games helped crown champions throughout south Georgia this weekend.

For some, like Colquitt County's girls, it was a first time in a long time. The Lady Packers claimed their first region crown since 1998. For others, like Fitzgerald's girls, it was a first time ever.

Upsets were the story of the weekend in the boys' brackets. Early County knocked off top-seeded Thomasville in the Dawg Pound to claim the Region 1-AA title, while fourth-seeded Lee County completed their Cinderella run with an overtime win in the Region 1-AAAAAA final.

REGION CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SCORES:

Boys:

Region 1-AAAAAAA: Tift Co. 64, Colquitt Co. 47

Region 1-AAAAAA: Lee Co. 59, Northside-Warner Robins 58 (F/OT)

Region 1-AAAA: Carver-Columbus 85, Americus-Sumter 63

Region 1-AAA: Crisp Co. 73, Worth Co. 72 (F/OT)

Region 1-AA: Early Co. 74, Thomasville 65

Region 1-A: Calhoun Co. 66, Quitman Co. 63

Region 2-A: Clinch Co. 65, Wilcox Co. 55

Girls:

Region 1-AAAAAAA: Colquitt Co. 76, Lowndes 52

Region 1-AAAAAA: Northside-Warner Robins 51, Valdosta 46

Region 1-AAAAA Warner Robins 56, Bainbridge 51

Region 1-AAA: Monroe 44, Cook 35

Region 1-AA: Fitzgerald 62, Berrien 48

Region 1-A: Pelham 54, Terrell Co. 20

Region 2-A: Telfair Co. 54, Turner Co. 35

