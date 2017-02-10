Albany pilot show considered for national television

The show will be considered for national television (Source: Facebook)

A group of specialists is creating a movement to help men and women create healthy relationships.

The creators of 'My Relationship Movement' recorded a live pilot show Friday night at 7 p.m.

They talk about a range of topics having to do with relationships with others and yourself.

Friday's pilot show will be considered for a national television talk show.

"There are some relationships that you just can't do without. You cant do without your siblings, you cant do without your parents until it's their untimely death. How do you work within those relationships, how do you work with your coworkers, and then we have our romantic relationships. How do we make them grow, how do we build them and make them stronger," said Tracy Knighton, equipment specialist.

You can learn more about their show by visiting their Facebook page

